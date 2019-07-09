Warrant issued for suspect in attempted murder

ArkLaTex Most Wanted

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect charged with 2nd degree murder.

A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Steven Vercher, who is accused of shooting Marcus Beaudion in late June on a Natchitoches street.

Natchitoches police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Berry Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. on June 28.

When officers arrived, they found Beaudion, who was conscious lying in the roadway having sustained a gunshot wound to the face.

Anyone with information on Vercher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department directly at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Rudolph Glass of the Natchitoches Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (318) 357-3878. All calls will be kept confidential.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss