Warrant issued for Texarkana contractor accused of scamming over $6K from customer

Anthony Jewell, 37, is wanted for felony theft after police say he stole over $6,100 from a man who paid Jewell to replace the roof on his house in early May. (Photo: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are asking the public to help them find a Texarkana man accused of scamming thousands of dollars from a customer a few months ago.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 37-year-old Anthony Jewell is wanted for felony theft after a man says he paid Jewell to replace the roof on his house in early May and never received any service.

The customer told police he gave $6,1000 to do the work, and Jewell told him he would be done with the project by the end of the month. However, Jewell failed to do anything.

“As a matter of fact, that meeting where he was paid all that money was the last time that the victim ever saw Jewell,” TTPD said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Police say the victim messaged Jewell multiple times and asked what was going on, but Jewell would just come back with a litany of excuses about why he had not done the work yet like ‘He was at his kid’s graduation, He was in the mountains, Dinner with his family,’.

After three weeks of getting the runaround, the customer asked Jewell for a refund. Jewell told him he would give him his money back, but there would be a 15 percent cancellation fee charge and another 35 percent charge as a product restocking fee.

Three months later, TTPD says the customer still is waiting on Jewell to give him the first penny of his money back. Jewell allegedly went as far as threatening to file harassment charges against him if he ever contacted him again.

Detectives spoke to Jewell a couple of times on the phone and were given excuses as well. Jewell agreed to visit the police station to be interviewed but never showed up.

A judge has now issued a felony warrant for theft over $2,500 for Jewell. If anyone knows where officers can find Jewell, please give them a call at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

TTPD is asking anyone who had similar dealings with Jewell or his company, Aqua Roofing, where you paid for work that was never done, to reach out to them.