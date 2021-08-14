WATCH: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package from home in E. Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released a video to the public in hopes of getting the name of a man accused of stealing a package from a home in Harleton Saturday afternoon.

According to HCSO, the theft happened around 1:45 p.m. at a home on Highway 154. The video shows a man approaching a porch while wearing a blue shirt and he quickly grabs a large package before racing back to a maroon and tan Dodge Dakota.

The man was a passenger, and the driver of the Dakota can be heard saying “there’s a car coming” as the alleged thief returned back to the vehicle. The car then leaves and heads westbound toward Harleton.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s office at 903-923-4000. You may remain anonymous with this information.