Shreveport police ID suspect in stray bullet shooting that left child critically wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a shooting Saturday that left a 5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and grazed the child’s mother.

Joseph Lee Smith, 33, is wanted on a charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Joseph Lee Smith, 33, is wanted on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. If convicted, he faces a maximum of forty years in prison.

Police say it happened just after noon Saturday when a “stray bullet” went into the hotel room where they were staying.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting at the Super 8 by Wyndham in the 4900 block of Monkhouse, near the Shreveport Regional Airport.

Through their investigation, investigators learned that there was an argument between Lee and another man in the parking lot of the hotel when Lee pulled a gun and fired it. At least one bullet went into the room where the woman and the little boy were staying.

The mother was treated and released from Willis Knighton North. The child was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

They are asking anyone with information about Joseph Lee Smith’s whereabouts to contact Shreveport Police immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.