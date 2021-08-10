Woman wanted for theft at Bossier City casino

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a woman who may have been involved in a theft at a casino in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators said shortly after 11:30 p.m. on July 28 this woman, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, stole a bartender’s cell phone at the Red River Casino in the 7900 block of Barksdale Blvd.

The woman was also seen leaving the casino in a gray Dodge Caliber.

Photo Courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who knows this woman’s identity is urged to call the BPSO at (318) 965-2203.