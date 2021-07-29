SPD: Woman wanted in connection with shooting at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are looking for a woman they say shot another woman at an apartment complex in the Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Dametric Lashay Green is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 28 in the 700 block of W. 68th Street. Police went to the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in response to a call about shots being fired in the area, and when they arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with expectancies to survive her injuries.

Green was reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a black older model Lincoln sedan with a gorilla sticker on the rear window. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Green to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report # 21-102196