NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies in Natchitoches Parish are searching for a murder suspect they consider armed and dangerous.

Kendrick Cox is wanted for 1st-degree murder in the death of Joshua Humphries in January 2022. He has been on the run since then.

Officials say Cox is 30 years old, stands at 5’06”, and weighs about 165 lbs. He has brown eyes, black hair and may be wearing glasses. Cox’s last known address was on the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches. Detectives remind the public that hiding or helping Cox while he remains a fugitive will make them subject to arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

James E. Morrow Jr. was also charged with 1st-degree murder and unlawful disposal of remains in connection with the death of Humphries. Humphries’ body was discovered Wednesday, Feb. 2 in an oxidation pond near the Payne sub-division. Morrow was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center without bond.

Officials say if you see Cox, do not approach him. Call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 352-6432, 911, or your local law enforcement agency. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (318)-238-2388 or through the P3Tips app. Any information leading to his arrest may be eligible for a reward.