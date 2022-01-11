‘Armed and very dangerous:’ Police identify suspect wanted in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the city’s first homicide of the year.

Police say 27-year-old Ronnie Boyd III is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Christopher Lee, who was found shot several times inside a home in the 300 block of East 72nd St. in Cedar Grove just after 2:20 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Lee was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Witnesses told police an unidentified man shot the victim, then got into a black vehicle and left the scene.

According to SPD, investigators were able to identify Boyd as the gunman and a warrant was issued Tuesday.

Police say Boyd should be considered armed and very dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

