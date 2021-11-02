“Armed & dangerous:” Shreveport man wanted for attempted murder in Mooretown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Shreveport Police are looking for a man in connection with a late October shooting that left a 47 man in life-threatening condition.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Tyguavious Marshall who Shreveport Police believe are responsible for the shooting on Oct. 24 at the Clear Horizon Apartments in the 4300 Block of Illinois.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting around 11:15 p.m. that night, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot injury to the hip.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

Although SPD detectives encountered many uncooperative witnesses, they still were able to recover evidence on scene, and through their continued efforts, were able to identify Marshall as the person they believe responsible for the shooting.

A warrant was issued charging Marshall with one count of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Police are asking the public’s help to locate Marshall. Marshall is considered armed and dangerous, and police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to avoid contact with him and call police immediately.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or submit a tip via their app, P3Tips.