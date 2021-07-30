‘Armed person’ arrested after incident at Shreveport hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An armed person who was involved in an incident at a Shreveport hospital is now in custody after leading police on a foot chase.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on Friday officers tried to arrest 33-year-old Johnathan Watson at an apartment complex on Millicent Way but he ran away. A short time later Watson was arrested with the help of SPD K-9 officers. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives said Watson was wanted in connection with Thursday’s incident at CHRISTUS Highland in the 1400 block of East Bert Kouns. By the time officers arrived Watson had left but found a gun at the scene.

Police were able to secure the area and determine that it was safe. There were no injuries.

Watson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail and charged with being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Terrorizing.

This investigation is ongoing.