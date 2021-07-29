‘Armed person’ call leads to heavy Shreveport police presence at CHRISTUS Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several police units have arrived at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System-Highland on E. Bert Kouns following an ‘armed person’ call.

The call happened at 7:29 p.m. and there are currently 18 units on the scene, according to Caddo911 Dispatch. Police officers can be seen surrounding the Medical Arts Building 1.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Shelli Murphy, a spokesperson for CHRISTUS Highland, released a statement saying they are working with law enforcement closely in regard to the case.

“Out of an abundance of caution​ and out of a heightened sense of security we wanted to make sure those who we take care of were out of harm’s way. We are fortunate to have a good relationship with local law-enforcement and a hospital security team, along with many Associates who are always on alert for suspicious behavior. Tonight we responded to a situation that involved a report of a potential security breach but not one in progress. We can tell you at this point that no patients, physicians, visitors, or Associates were ever in harm’s way, as the reported breach occurred in an office building that was already closed for the evening. We have protocol in place and responded and we are cooperating with law enforcement as they review this matter.“

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.