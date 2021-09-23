Armed robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase from Bossier City into Shreveport

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase involving an armed bank robbery suspect spotted in Bossier City has ended with a crash in North Shreveport.

Bossier City police say the suspect is a 17-year-old male who is wanted for several armed robberies in Texas and the Shreveport-Bossier area.

The chase is believed to have started around 7:30 p.m., but police have not said exactly how or where. It moved into Shreveport, where SPD and Louisiana State Police joined in the chase. It all ended on David Raines Road just after 8 p.m. when a Bossier City police officer rammed the suspect’s car.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.