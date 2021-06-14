Armed suspect wanted for allegedly robbing man inside Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down an armed suspect who allegedly robbed a man inside his Shreveport home.

The robbery happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Glenwick St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the victim told officers that he heard a knock at his front door and when he opened the door two men were standing on the front porch. One of the men, identified as 42-year-old Justin Warner, was armed with a gun and allegedly forced his way inside the home. Warner then demanded property before allegedly firing the gun at the victim but missed. Warner is also accused of hitting the victim in the face with his arm before running away.

Investigators obtained a warrant later in the day charging Warner with one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm. His bond was set at $125,000.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to Warner’s arrest.

Anyone who knows where Warner may be is urged to contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373. You can also submit a tip through the P3tips app.