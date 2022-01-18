Arraigned: Suspect accused in homicide of woman beaten to death with pipe

Carlos Ary faces second-degree murder charges in the homicide of Wendy Akins who was beaten to death with a pipe. (Photo courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Monday, the man accused in the September critical beating of a woman who later died pleaded not guilty in Caddo District Court.

Carlos Ary, 32, is charged in the October death of 39-year-old Wendy Akins of Elysian Fields, Texas.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Akins was critically injured during the early-morning hours of the last Saturday in September at a motel in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Drive.

Although she was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health and surgery was performed, Akins died in the surgical intensive care unit the following Friday.

Ary appeared via video from Caddo Correctional Center, while his Court-appointed attorney Elizabeth Gibson was inside the courtroom.

After the clerk read the Nov. 18 Caddo grand jury indictment charging Ary with second-degree murder, Gibson told presiding Judge Don Hathaway Jr. Ary wished to waive formal arraignment and plead not guilty to the charge.

Hathaway accepted the plea, and Caddo Assistant District Attorney Jason Waltman filed the initial discovery (evidence) with the Clerk of Court.

Ary is scheduled to be back in court on March 24 for arguments and hearings.