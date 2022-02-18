SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has been arrested after police say an argument turned violent Thursday night in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Schuncey Bates has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for a shooting on the 2200 block of Virginia Ave. Police believe the shooting happened after an ongoing argument between the two men escalated.

When Shreveport police responded to the emergency call on the 2700 block of W. College St. they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. Detectives found that the man had run back to his home after he was shot. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Bates is booked in the Shreveport City Jail. Bond has not yet been set.