BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon charged with a shooting earlier that day.

Laterence Jurell Arkansas arrested, charged with second degree murder of Bossier City man
Laterence Jurell Arkansas arrested, charged with second degree murder of Bossier City man (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Eighteen-year-old Laterence Jurell Arkansas is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of a Bossier City man. Police found the man lying in the intersection of Boone St. near Nattin St. with multiple gunshot wounds just before 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

After Arkansas was identified as a suspect, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found at an apartment on the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. at 2:14 p.m. and taken into custody.

Arkansas was booked into the Bossier City jail with a bond set at $545,000. His charges include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal property damage.