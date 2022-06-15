BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon charged with a shooting earlier that day.

Laterence Jurell Arkansas arrested, charged with second degree murder of Bossier City man (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Eighteen-year-old Laterence Jurell Arkansas is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of a Bossier City man. Police found the man lying in the intersection of Boone St. near Nattin St. with multiple gunshot wounds just before 11:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

After Arkansas was identified as a suspect, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was found at an apartment on the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd. at 2:14 p.m. and taken into custody.

Arkansas was booked into the Bossier City jail with a bond set at $545,000. His charges include attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal property damage.