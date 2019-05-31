Arrest made in deadly Homer shooting

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have charged a Homer man with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.

Homer Police Chief Van McDaniel says it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Washington Street. According to Chief McDaniel, 43-year-old Leonardo Landry Williams shot 45-year-old Albert Ray Harper four times in the upper body while sitting in a yard chair outside the front door of his apartment. He was taken to Claiborne Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries around 10:15 pm.

McDaniel said they believe the two had exchanged words earlier in the day. According to McDaniel, Williams purchased the weapon earlier this month.

“Williams admitted to shooting Mr. Harper; however, the exact motive remains unclear at this time. We are still investigating the matter,” McDaniel said.

The murder weapon and additional ammunition were recovered in a safe after police executed a search warrant for Williams’ apartment.

Williams has been booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center. Bond has been set at $200,000.

