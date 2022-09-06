HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in jail for a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning in Haughton.

According to police, an emergency call for shots fired came in around 12:30 a.m. for the 600 block of Alex Way. When officers arrived, they found a male victim, 47-year-old Michael Allen Matthews, in the home’s garage area, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers on the scene called medics to the home to aid the victim and brought him to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Police say witnesses told them Matthews argued with the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Agee, Jr., who later shot him and fled the scene on foot.

Haughton police, Bossier Sheriff’s Deputies, and Louisiana State Police all searched the area for the suspect.

Officers with the Haughton PD found Agee in the 100 block of West McKinley Avenue and arrested him without incident.

Agee was charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice and booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.