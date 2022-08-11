SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested the man responsible for a hit and run last month that killed a man who had just gotten off a city bus in Shreveport‘s Hollywood neighborhood.

Police on Wednesday arrested 42-year-old R.E. Freeman, Jr. of Shreveport on a warrant charging him with felony hit and run in the death of 27-year-old Jason Hamlet of Shreveport, who was struck by a pickup truck just after getting off a SporTran bus on Linwood Ave. near W. 70th St. around 9:30 p.m. on July 15.

Police say Hamlet was crossing in front of the bus when he was struck by the pickup truck and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The pickup truck left the scene, according to witnesses. Police released surveillance images of the truck in the days after the deadly collision in hopes of identifying the vehicle and the driver.

Freeman remains in custody at Caddo Parish Correctional Center on $500,000 bond.