Arrest made in murder of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say they’ve arrested a man for the shooting death of Shameika Robison.

Robison was found dead inside an apartment on Friday afternoon on Mansfield Road.

Police say interviews and evidence led them to believe Benjamin Franklin, Robison’s boyfriend, as the suspect in her death.

Detectives along with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force located Franklin at his home and took him into custody.

Franklin was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Police also believe Franklin is responsible for an armed robbery of a convenience store that happened on May 6 on Youree Drive. He’s facing one count of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.