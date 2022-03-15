SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday morning involving multiple vehicles with shooters that opened fire on each other.

Devoris Hardy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing a handgun aimed at a vehicle multiple times after police found the gun behind his home.

Hardy, 21, is charged with one count of illegal use of a firearm and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacoby Ware in March 2021. Ware, 24, was shot multiple times on Dec. 6, 2020, in the 7000 block of Pines Rd.

This follows the arrest of three other suspects Monday when Police responded to the shooting and found them parked in a Toyota Camry with multiple bullet holes.

Officers say another vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, may be involved and are asking that anyone with information about the case contact investigators at (318) 673-6955.