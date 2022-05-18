HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man responsible for stealing multiple guns across the county with help from the Criminal Investigation Division.

Jordan Darnell Williams of Marshall was arrested on Sunday and confessed to committing multiple vehicle burglaries across Harrison County. Williams stole firearms from vehicles in Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields, and Marshall. He told officers he sold them on social media immediately after the thefts.

Williams had several active warrants at the time of his arrest. Eight charges for burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and firearms smuggling were added.

The case is still under investigation.