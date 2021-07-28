Arrest made in vandalism of De Soto Parish fire truck, 1 more sought

Harley Clay Giecek 20, is charged with simple burglary (felony) and criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti. (Photo: De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Mansfield man accused of destroying a fire truck in De Soto Parish and spray-painting graffiti on it earlier this month has been arrested, and deputies are searching for a second suspect.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Harley Clay Giecek is charged with simple burglary (felony) and criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti.

It happened on or around Monday, July 5, at the Desoto Parish Fire District 8 Fire Station on Carmel Loop. Deputies say Giecek and an accomplice broke into the fire station and intentionally damaged a fire truck. Giecek and his accomplice spray-painted graffiti on the inside and outside of the truck.

DPSO says the extent of the damage rendered the fire truck inoperable. Authorities are still looking for Giecek’s accomplice in connection with the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 318.872.3956.