Man charged with battery, theft in stabbing at Walmart over stolen candy & soft drink

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released more details about an incident Friday involving a man accused of stabbing two employees at a Shreveport Walmart over suspected shoplifting.

Police say 31-year-old Roger Lindsey Jr., of the 3100 block of Hiawatha Drive in Shreveport, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Friday evening on charges of theft, simple battery and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery in the stabbings that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers were called to the Walmart in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway just before 4 p.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds and a woman who was suffering the after-effects of pepper spray.

One of the men was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The other man was taken to Willis Knighton Pierremont with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men are expected to make a full recovery.

In their investigation, officers learned a man, later identified as Lindsey, was spotted shoplifting candy and other items from the store. Loss Prevention agents attempted to make contact with Lindsey and he pepper-sprayed a female and two male employees and then engaged in a physical encounter with the two males.

During the scuffle, Lindsey produced a knife and stabbed both victims. Based on descriptions given by witnesses, patrol officers were able to spot and identify Lindsey near Shreveport Barksdale and Knight Street and take him into custody without incident.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and launched their investigation, gathering witness statements, video surveillance footage, and other evidence from the scene.

Lindsey was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for interviews before he was charged with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, one count of simple battery, and one count of misdemeanor theft

Police say Lindsey has been arrested multiple times by SPD. He has previous charges that include burglary, criminal property damage, aggravated assault, resisting an officer battery on a corrections officer, and more.

