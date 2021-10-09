Arrested: 67-year-old man allegedly threatens, sends racist letters to church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 67-year-old man on Tuesday was arrested for allegedly sending terroristic threats and letters containing racist statements to a Shreveport church.

Tuesday, Shreveport police arrested David Tefertiller and booked him into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of terrorizing and one count of hate crimes.

Tefertiller was transferred to Caddo Correctional Center, and on Wednesday appeared in court and told Caddo District Judge John Mosely that he could not afford an attorney. Mosely appointed the Caddo Parish Indigent Defenders Office to represent Tefertiller.

The investigation began Sept. 30 when Shreveport Police officers were dispatched to Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church in the 7400 block of Greenwood Road on reports of the church receiving terroristic threats and letters that contained racist statements.

Greenwood Acres Full Gospel Baptist Church

Following up on the incidents, investigators following up on the incident learned that the church had been receiving random letters since January 2021, but the communications suddenly became more frequent.

SPD detectives were able to speak with witnesses whose statements helped investigators identify Tefertiller as the person they believed responsible for the hateful communication.

Tuesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Tefertiller charging him with one count each of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes.

Detectives took Tefertiller into custody at his home without incident. A search warrant was issued for the residence and investigators seized relevant items of evidence.

Tefertiller, who now has bonded out of jail, is on the docket for a Nov. 2 preliminary examination.