Arrested: One of 8 SPD officers charged in excessive force case arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the eight former Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force against two suspects in a January 2020 traffic stop is back behind bars.

Christopher McConnell, 36, along with former Shreveport police officers Aaron Jaudon, D’Andre Jackson, Mark Ordoyne, William Isenhour, Treveion Brooks, David Francis and McConnell are accused of using excessive force during a traffic stop in January 2020.

The officers were indicted in June 2020 on charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the incident, which left Chico Bell and Damon Robinson. Both men suffered serious injuries from the alleged incident and were hospitalized, but still were charged – Bell with possession and intent to distribute drugs and aggravated flight from an officer, Robinson with resisting an officer.

On May 7, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office dropped those charges and both men were released from Caddo Correctional Center where they had been since their release from Ochsner LSU Health where they were treated for their extensive injuries.

McConnell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Wednesday morning on a charge of malfeasance in office, but it is unclear whether it is the same charge he was indicted on in June or an additional charge.

McConnell, who lives in Bossier City, was on the Court docket to appear before Caddo District Judge Chris Victory on Wednesday, but it is unclear whether he actually appeared. He is represented by attorney Ben Langford.

In addition to McConnell, Francis, Walker and Jaudon were on Victory’s Wednesday’s docket, but as with McConnell, it is unclear whether they showed up, as the court minutes were not posted at the end of the day on Wednesday.

Ordoyne, is on Victory’s Thursday docket, while Isenhour appeared in court on April 7, and is on Victory’s June 2 docket for arguments and hearings.

Brooks and Jackson appeared in court on Tuesday and both are scheduled to return to Victory’s courtroom for arguments and hearings on June 22.