Ashdown police: Suspects in custody in connection with October homicide

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – Ashdown police say they have captured and arrested two suspects in connection with the October murder of an Ashdown man.

Police say Chekala Johnson and Corey Garfield were taken into custody on Monday after being at large for nearly two months. Both were wanted on warrants for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 48-year-old Dennis Graves.

Graves was found lying in a driveway on Byrne Street on Ashdown on October 6, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Ashdown police did not disclose where the Johnson and Garfield were arrested, but they did say that detectives received information about where they were and that the pair was taken into custody with the help of the Arkansas Community Corrections Special Response Team and Little Rock police without incident.