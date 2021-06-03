ASP: Suspect dead after trying to overpower trooper following traffic stop near Hot Springs

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after trying to overpower an Arkansas State Trooper following a traffic stop near Hot Springs Wednesday.

According to the Arkansas State Police, the trooper was trying to pull over the motorcyclist who was not complying with the trooper’s using emergency lights and sirens to stop shortly after 12:30 p.m.

ASP officials said the suspect led the trooper on a short pursuit along U.S. Highway 70 heading toward Lake Hamilton Schools, turning off on Sunshine Road then onto Woodview Lane. There he hit a dead end and abandoned the motorcycle. fleeing on foot with the trooper following.

Authorities said the trooper’s orders to stop were ignored by the suspect, which led the trooper to deploy his TASER. As the trooper got close to the suspect, investigators said the suspect began reaching for the trooper’s gun, leading to a struggle that ended with the trooper shooting the suspect.

State Police said that the ASP Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident and will prepare a case to be submitted to the Garland County prosecuting attorney.

According to the State Police the Trooper was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The identity of the suspect in this case has not yet been released.