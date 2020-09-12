ASP: Two suspects questioned in Friday homicide of Lewisville woman

LEWISVILLE, Ark. (KTAL/SSHV) – Two suspects are in custody and being questioned after a woman was found dead in a Lewisville home on Friday.

The body of 45-year-old Kara Bradley was found just before noon Friday inside a bedroom in the home at 915 West 3rd Street in Lewisville. Lewisville Police believe she was the victim of a homicide, and contacted the ASP shortly after the made the grisly discovery.

Two suspects, an El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman, now have been taken into custody by Special Agents of the ASP.

Agents are preparing an investigative file to be turned over to the Lafayette County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the suspects.

Bradley’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the cause and manner of death will be determined following an autopsy.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.