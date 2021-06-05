Assault in Waskom leaves 1 man dead, another behind bars

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man has been charged, accused of assaulting and killing another man at a home in Waskom Friday afternoon.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Michael Glyn Hunt of Waskom is charged with manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Dennis Lyn Smith of Waskom.

The incident happened on Friday, June 4 in the 1400 block of West Texas Avenue. Deputies say they were called around 2:00 p.m. about an assault victim who had trouble breathing.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they immediately took Smith to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall where he was pronounced dead.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Waskom Police Department launched an investigation into the death of Smith and learned that Hunt had allegedly physically assaulted Smith.