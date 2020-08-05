At least $4,000 reward offered for identification of suspects in Shreveport double-homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are asking for information relative to a double-homicide that took place in west Shreveport Tuesday afternoon, and they’re serious about it.

So serious that Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum of $4,000 to anyone who can identify the suspects that leads to the arrests of the shooters that took the lives of the 19-year-old Kolby Ross and 30-year-old Deondre Penneywell.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Police patrol units responded to reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of Morningside Drive.

Arriving officers located Ross and Penneywell, both of whom were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Ochsner LSU Health where they later died from their injuries.

Investigators with the Crimes Scene and Homicide Units were summoned to the scene. Crime Scene investigators documented the scene and collected evidence.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses, and now are asking anyone who might have any information relative to this homicide to contact them immediately at 318-673-7300 #3 or 318-673-6955.

People wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $4,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in this crime. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.