SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting late Thursday afternoon in the Lakeside neighborhood of Shreveport that left at least one dead.

Emergency services and Shreveport police responded to a call just after 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Harp St. and Harvard Ave. KTAL NBC 6 crews on the scene confirmed one person is dead. There are at least 30 shell casings in the area.

Around 6:00 p.m. the Shreveport Fire Department arrived to wash off the streets.

Intersection of Harp St. and Harvard Ave. where homicide investigation is underway.

Police have not yet released if there were others injured or if an arrest has been made.

Detectives are still investigating to find out why and how this happened. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.