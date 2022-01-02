Atlanta PD: Escaped Texarkana inmate captured in Cass County

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate missing from a Federal Bureau of Prisons satellite correctional center camp in Texarkana is back in custody after an overnight search.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 29-year-old Ramon Fernandez was reported missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

According to Atlanta, Texas police, Fernandez was taken into custody Sunday morning by Officers from the Atlanta Police Department. As of around 12:30 p.m., Fernandez was being booked into the Cass County Jail until he can be taken back home to his room at a federal prison.

Fernandez is serving a 37-month sentence for the importation of methamphetamine greater than 500 grams.