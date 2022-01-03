Police seek man wanted for fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Atlanta, TX

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are looking for a man wanted in a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in Atlanta, Texas.

According to Atlanta, Texas police, Da’Kyree Lamont Hawkins is wanted on a warrant for murder in the fatal shooting of Vidarious Lakeieth Cooper. Officers responding to a 911 call just after 3 p.m. December 31 at an apartment complex on Dogwood Street arrived to find Vidarious Lakeieth Cooper had been shot.

Cooper was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say to not approach Hawkins, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Hawkins’ whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 or call 911 if it is an emergency.