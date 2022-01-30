SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 2020 ATM robbery in Sabine Parish, along with an overnight attempted ATM robbery and a successful overnight ATM robbery just 30 miles away, may be connected, and that connection is serious. Both Louisiana and Texas law enforcement agencies believe a large criminal organization has targeted ATM locations across the south over the last two years, and Saturday night’s criminal activities in Sabine Parish and Hemphill, Texas, may be related.

Overnight in Sabine Parish, an unknown person or persons attempted to break into an ATM at a Sabine Parish pharmacy, though no money was taken, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, a person or persons in a four-door tan Ford F250 truck attempted to gain access into the Bank of Montgomery ATM at Toledo Pharmacy on LA Highway 6 west of Many.

The incident was not discovered until after 5 a.m. Sunday a passerby noticed the ATM doors were forced open.

Deputies say the ATM arm was open and doors were pried open. It appeared that a cutting torch was used to cut the arm, which is in place to prevent access to the ATM doors. SPSO detectives were dispatched to the pharmacy, who obtained surveillance video and other evidence.

Then, shortly after 11 a.m., the tan Ford F250 that was suspected to have been used in the apparently aborted heist was located on a lease area on Pilcher Road, just off Louisiana Highway 191.

The initial investigation revealed the suspected truck used in the attempted heist was stolen Saturday night from Mark’s Wholesale Tires on Texas Highway in Many.

The Many Police Department along with the SPSO have combined forces in the investigation and continue to collect evidence.

Also overnight, there was an attempt to break into the ATM at Sabine Bank in Hemphill, Texas, which is around 30 miles from

Apparently, that attempt was successful, as an unknown amount of cash was taken. But the vehicle used in the heist was left at the scene.

There are similarities in both the Sabine Parish and Hemphill capers, as well as a November 2020 robbery of the Bank of Montgomery ATM on U.S. Highway 171 in Many.

In that robbery, the vehicle used was left at the scene, and an unknown amount of cash was taken.

A person or persons of interest were never developed in the latter robbery, nor have any persons of interest been developed in the overnight robberies.