Attempted murder suspect on the run following Natchitoches shooting

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Natchitoches man is wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly fired multiple shots at another man during an argument.

The shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of July St.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, when officers arrived they were notified by witnesses that 26-year-old DeMontre Jackson got into an argument with another man and allegedly pulled out a gun.

When Jackson pulled out the gun the other man hid behind his vehicle while being shot at. After being shot at the first time he was able to run away while being shot at several more times.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Jackson for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you see Jackson please call the Natchitoches Police Department immediately at (318) 352-8101 or if you have any additional information about the shooting contact Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911.

You may also submit tips through TipSubmit. You can download the free app on your cell phone and send the tip by texting Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637). Use NPDTIPS before typing your message.

You can also submit a Web Tip from the Police Protection page http://www.tipsubmit.com/.

