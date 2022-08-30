SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.

According to police, a resident of the apartment complex was standing outside near his car when he was approached by an unknown male who tried to rob him at gunpoint. They exchanged gunfire, and the two ran off into a nearby wooded area.

Nearly 20 deputies and a K-9 were involved in the search. The first suspect was caught shortly after the search started. K-9 Nero and Deputy Mendolia tracked down the second and third suspects. The fourth suspect was located near the apartments.

The four juvenile suspects are now in custody. Deputies recovered four guns and two stolen vehicles. The four teens are believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries that happened in Blanchard and Shreveport earlier Tuesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation more information will be released when the CPSO makes it available.