Attention Walmart Shoppers: NPD seeks 3 women who allegedly found lost cellphone and kept it

Photos lifted from surveillance video of women suspected of finding a lost cellphone in Walmart and walking out with it. (Surveillance photos courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Police Department).

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects who found a lost cellphone in Walmart at 925 Keyser Ave. and walked out with it.

Just after 9 p.m. on March 26th, officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to reports of a lost cellphone at Walmart that three females found and neglected to turn in to the customer service desk.

According to NPD, “Officers were able to review video surveillance and observed three unknown white females remove the lost cell phone from the electronics department and leave the business.”

One of the women was wearing a pale green short-sleeved t-shirt, another was wearing a grey short-sleeved t-shirt and a third was wearing a grey hoodie with the words, “If you met my family you would understand” on the front of it.

If you recognize or know these women, please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective Terry Johnson at (318) 357-3858. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.