Attention Walmart shoppers: Reward offered for two females who failed to pay

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for two woman who went on a shopping trip at a southeast Shreveport Walmart and thought they didn’t have to pay for their merchandise.

They were wrong, and Shreveport police are asking to public to help them identify the woman so they can educate them about their obligation to pay, along with the very real consequences when people fail to do so.

On Sept. 21, SPD patrol officers responded to a report of two women stealing things from the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

When they arrived, officers learned the two white females entered the business, selected their merchandise and then absconded with the stuff.

Fortunately, the women’s shopping excursion was captured on the store’s surveillance video, and detectives extracted their photos from the video so people who know them might identify them to police, who can then bring them to justice.

As an added incentive, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of these women.

The phone lines are open and virtual operators are on duty around the clock, so please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, or via app at P3tips, and provide CAD # 20-150556 with your tip.

You won’t be sorry.

