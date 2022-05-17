SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A U.S. Attorney says they want to address the epidemic of firearms offenses by young adults in Shreveport.

Monday, 19-year-old Lovoriss Montray Powell was sentenced to 6 years in prison, followed by three years probation for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is the most recent case of many that Shreveport has seen over the last year.

“Although this defendant has multiple felony convictions and has not even reached 20 years old, he still chose to illegally possess a stolen firearm,” stated U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “Given the epidemic concerning the illegal possession of firearms by young adults in the Shreveport area, I want it to be clear that the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute similarly situated young adults who violate federal firearm laws and will seek sentences of imprisonment.”

A Louisiana State Police Trooper stopped Powell on May 9 for a traffic violation. When he was permitted to search the vehicle, he found a loaded 9mm under the driver’s seat.

Powell admitted he knew his prior felony convictions meant he couldn’t own a firearm, but he put the 9mm under his seat. He was convicted of simple burglary in 2000, accessory after the fact armed robbery in 2001, illegal use of a weapon in 2002, and domestic abuse battery in 2010.

During an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, they found the firearm was stolen.