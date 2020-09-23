NPSO: ATV complaint investigation leads to narcotics arrests in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Louisiana men accused of operating all-terrain vehicles recklessly on a Natchitoches Parish road Monday evening were arrested after deputies showed up and caught them doing illegal narcotics activity under a shed.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Rufus I. Dunn of Montgomery is charged with possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine-2nd or subsequent offenses, possession of CDS Schedule I marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 18-year-old Donald Ray Coleman IV of Campti is charged with possession of CDS schedule II methamphetamine.

NPSO says on Monday, deputies received reports of ATVs being driven recklessly on Sandy Point Road near Campti. Deputies responded and while in the area, they found an ATV on the roadway. The operator of the ATV attempted to elude deputies and fled to a home located on Harbor Estates Road, hiding the ATV under a shed.

Deputies say they exited their cars and walked up to the shed where the ATV was parked and found Dunn and Coleman involved in illegal narcotics activity. They also found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Dunn reportedly was startled and attempted to hide the narcotics, and both men were arrested. NPSO says deputies seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The adjoining residence and shed were secured. Additional deputies and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents responded to the scene to assist in the narcotics investigation.

Agents secured a search warrant signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge to search the residence. During a search of the residence, agents discovered and seized a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Both Dunn and Coleman were booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on their charges. NPSO says Dunn was out on bond due to an April 15 felony narcotics arrest in Natchitoches Parish.

Both Dunn and Coleman remain in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center awaiting bond. The seized narcotics evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for narcotics analysis.

Deputy K. Samuel was assisted by members of the NPSO Patrol Division and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents.

“Our deputies and law enforcement are always taught to be aware of their surroundings and be observant as in this case,” Sheriff Stuart Wright said Wednesday.

“Our deputy was investigating an ATV complaint but due to his observation skills and being alert it resulted in two felony arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.