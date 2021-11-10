Authorities looking for inmate that escaped while being transported in Texarkana, TX

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say escaped from the Bi-State Jail early Wednesday morning.

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal says that around 3 a.m., Kylon Chevon Clark was being loaded into a transport van in the basement of the Bi-State Building when he ran away. He was last seen near the intersection of 4th and Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. The Texarkana Texas Police Department, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and Bowie County Sheriff’s Office have searched the area where he was last seen but he has not been found at this time.

Clark is 5’8″, 150 pounds, 20 years old and was last seen wearing blue jail clothes and handcuffs. He is from Hooks, Texas and was being charged with indecency with a child.

If you see Kylon Clark or have any information you are asked to contact 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.