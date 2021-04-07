Authorities on the hunt for man accused of distributing drugs in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives are on the lookout for a man accused of distributing drugs in DeSoto Parish.

According to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old William Thomas Smith, of Logansport, is wanted on two counts of Distribution of Schedule II Drugs.

Smith is described as a white male, standing 5’6″ and weighing 158 lbs.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to Smith’s arrest.

If you know where Smith may be you can call the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956. You can also submit a tip by using the DeSoto Sheriff App which allows you to call Crime Stoppers anonymously, or send a tip through the Crime Stoppers website.