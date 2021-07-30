Caddo Coroner: Autopsy confirms Shamia Little had been shot; cause of death not determined

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has confirmed that 17-year-old Shamia Little was wounded by gunfire.

The coroner’s office did not say where the wound was on Little’s body or if it was the cause of death, but after conducting an autopsy, it was revealed that she suffered from being shot.

Little went missing on Tuesday, July 6 at Doug Williams Park around 11 p.m. at Jacob and Kennedy Street. Her body was found on Monday, July 12 behind a business in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane, less than a block away from the park.

A man who was with Little before her disappearance told Shreveport police that another man approached them and confronted them with a gun. The man said he took off running and it was possible that Little was abducted by the armed man.

Little’s death is still under investigation.