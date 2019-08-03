Baby killed in drive-by shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 1-month-old was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police tell us it happened after 4:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street.

Police say shots were fired into the home and one of the bullets hit a 1-month-old baby that was sleeping on a sofa. The baby died at the scene.

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Shreveport Police are continuing their investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.