Back on the streets: Shreveport mayor, police chief continue door-to-door discussion about crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond were back on the streets Monday, knocking on doors in Queensborough to talk with residents about the latest spike in violent crime.

So far this week, SPD has responded to three fatal shootings in three different areas of the city. An 18-year-old found shot in the street in Allendale early Friday morning, a 22-year-old shot in an argument at a gas station at Jewella and Greenwood Rd., and a 22-year-old shot on Pines Road in West Shreveport late Sunday afternoon. Another shooting later Sunday evening in Cedar Grove left two women wounded.

As they did last Tuesday in the Martin Luther King neighborhood, Perkins said he and Raymond are trying to encourage everyone to keep an eye out and share information with police, but they are also reaching out to let these communities know that they are committed to doing something about it.

“We want the residents to know that we are hurting with them. Certainly, Shreveport has seen some violence in recent weeks that we all are upset about. We think it is important to share with residents that we are committed.”

Raymond said part of that committment will include bringing in extra law enforcement to help.

“We hope to start seeing more uniform presence in the very near future. We’ve reached out to Louisiana State Police and some of the Federal Task Force that did have access to additional agents that we are trying to get to our area.”

Pastor Calvin Kimble was one of the residents spoke with Monday in Queensborough.

“You know I don’t know, but it’s something about these people with guns. I don’t know. They think that that’s an answer,” Kimble said.

Kimble expressed appreciation for the mayor and police chief and their efforts to address crime in the city.

“I am so appreciative of what they are doing. They are doing the right thing because that is going to help. This is a good area.”

Pastor Kimble said he will continue to do his part and wants the rest of the community to follow in his efforts by speaking up and saying something if they see something.

“I hope we can get with some of these young folks and talk to them and tell them that life means more than just taking a gun and shooting,” Kimble said.

Mayor Perkins said they will continue to do more community walks in the future.

Those with tips about crimes are asked to call SPD at 673-7300. Those who prefer to remain anonymous, can call Crimestoppers at 673-7373.