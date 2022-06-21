BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Barksdale Air Force Base airman is behind bars, accused of distributing child pornography.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Matthew Daigle of the 300 block of Gaston Lane in Bossier City was arrested after detectives got a search warrant and searched his home.

While searching Daigle’s home, detectives seized his electronic devices. The sheriff’s office says the devices will undergo a digital forensic examination to determine if there are more images stored on them.

Detectives say Daigle was taken to the detective’s office for an interview, where he was cooperative and confessed to distributing the pornographic images.

Daigle is booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Prison and charged with two counts of distributing pornography involving juveniles. No bond has been set.

This case is still under investigation, and detectives continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC Team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to call 318-965-2203.