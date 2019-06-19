BAFB Airman’s death: DA asks to use teen’s statements to police in murder trial

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Jareona Crosby, 18, who is accused in the September 2018 shooting death of a Barksdale airman today was in Bossier Parish District Court.

Crosby and 15-year-old Alonzo Wilson are accused in the shooting death of Tech Sgt. Joshua Kidd outside his Bossier City home on September 25.

In a Notice of Intent filed May 14, the State asked permission to use statements Crosby made to Bossier City police during her interviews on Sept. 28, but only one of the officers was able to appear in court today, so the matter was continued until July 10.

Reports from Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab showed although Crosby’s DNA was found at the crime scene and she had a stolen 9 mm pistol in her possession when she was arrested, it did not match the shell casings from the 9 mm used to shoot Kidd, according to attorney Randall Fish, who represents Crosby.

In addition to the 9 mm pistol recovered from Crosby, a 40-caliber pistol was stolen that night has not been recovered, nor has the murder weapon been found.

Wilson, who will turn 16 on Sept. 22, is being tried as an adult. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

