Bag of dead puppies found dumped near Webster Parish bridge

The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on who may be responsible for dumping a bag full of dead puppies by the Sikes Ferry Bridge on La. Hwy 2 sometime between 2 and 4 p.m. on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 18. (Source: Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office)

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on who may be responsible for dumping a bag full of dead puppies on the Sikes Ferry Bridge on La. Hwy 2.

Deputies were called to the bridge on Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. after a passerby spotted a broken-open bag containing ten dead puppies, which they say appeared to be pit bull or pit bull mixed breed, about four or five days old.

Sheriff Jason Parker says the puppies were likely killed before whoever dumped them attempted to toss them off the bridge.

“For them to kill those puppies, put them in the trash bag, obviously their intent to throw them over the bridge but they couldn’t make it.”

“The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Somebody knows something, whether it’s somebody that was trying to get rid of puppies at some point and couldn’t get rid of them,” said Parker, who added that they could have reached out to the sheriff’s office and they would have done everything possible to help get them in contact with local rescues and help them find homes for the pups.

Now, those responsible could face animal cruelty charges for each of the puppies. Deputies are hoping someone might have spotted suspicious activity on the bridge between 2 and 4 p.m. Thursday. They are also reviewing surveillance video from homes nearby along Highway 2.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible or who saw any suspicious vehicles on the Sikes Ferry bridge on November 17 or 18 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 318-377-1515.