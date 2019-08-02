Bail agent charged after melee at Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport bail bondsman is facing charges after firing a gunshot inside a Lakeshore Drive convenience store Thursday while trying to take a fugitive into custody.

Officers were called to the Pel State Fina gas station located in the 2500 block of Lakeshore Dr. just before 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find no shooting victim but learned that a shot had been fired inside the business by a man acting in the role of a bail agent. Police say further investigation revealed that the man, 40-year-old Cory Pinckley, of the 3500 block of Milky Way St., entered the business armed with a handgun and taser and attempted to take a wanted fugitive into custody. During the ordeal, Pinckley and the fugitive, identified as 40-year-old Lamrk Hicks, struggled briefly at which time a round was fired from Pinckley’s gun. It is not clear if the round struck Hicks.

Both Pinckley and Hicks left the scene immediately following the incident, with Hicks running off on foot and Pinckley driving off in a vehicle.

Since the investigation began, police say detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have gathered information and evidence leading them to charge Pinckley with a single count of illegal use of a weapon.

Pinckley was arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. Hicks remains wanted on charges of felony charges possession of schedule II narcotics.

